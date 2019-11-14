Contrasting Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) & Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) and Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Navios Maritime and Scorpio Tankers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Scorpio Tankers 0 1 5 0 2.83

Scorpio Tankers has a consensus target price of $37.80, suggesting a potential upside of 21.19%. Given Scorpio Tankers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Scorpio Tankers is more favorable than Navios Maritime.

Risk and Volatility

Navios Maritime has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scorpio Tankers has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime and Scorpio Tankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime -41.09% -9.13% -1.69% Scorpio Tankers -12.03% -4.13% -1.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navios Maritime and Scorpio Tankers’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime $517.74 million 0.12 -$268.72 million N/A N/A Scorpio Tankers $585.05 million 3.10 -$190.07 million ($4.56) -6.84

Scorpio Tankers has higher revenue and earnings than Navios Maritime.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.3% of Navios Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.6% of Scorpio Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Scorpio Tankers pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Navios Maritime does not pay a dividend. Scorpio Tankers pays out -8.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Scorpio Tankers beats Navios Maritime on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment engages in the transportation and handling of bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels and freight. This segment charters its vessels to trading houses, producers, and government-owned entities. The Logistics Business segment operates ports and transfer station terminals, as well as upriver transport facilities in the Hidrovia region; and handles vessels, barges, and push boats. This segment provides its integrated transportation, storage, and related services through its port facilities, fleet of dry and liquid cargo barges, and product tankers to mineral and grain commodity providers, as well as to users of refined petroleum products. The Containers Business segment operates in the containership sector. The company's fleet consists of 61 vessels totaling 6.4 million deadweight tons. Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Monaco.

