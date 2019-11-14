Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Corestate Capital (ETR:CCAP) has been assigned a €65.00 ($75.58) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 99.69% from the company’s previous close.

CCAP has been the subject of several other reports. Oddo Bhf set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Corestate Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €59.75 ($69.48).

CCAP traded down €0.10 ($0.12) on Tuesday, hitting €32.55 ($37.85). The company had a trading volume of 62,573 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Corestate Capital has a 52-week low of €25.45 ($29.59) and a 52-week high of €41.75 ($48.55). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €33.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.09 million and a P/E ratio of 7.02.

About Corestate Capital

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

