Corestate Capital Holding SA (ETR:CCAP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Corestate Capital Holding SA (ETR:CCAP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €59.75 ($69.48).

Several analysts have commented on CCAP shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Corestate Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on Corestate Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

CCAP opened at €32.85 ($38.20) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.03, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of €33.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of €31.37. Corestate Capital has a 12 month low of €25.45 ($29.59) and a 12 month high of €41.75 ($48.55).

About Corestate Capital

CORESTATE Capital Holding SA is a real estate investment firm specializing in investments in small to medium sized residential portfolios and commercial real estate markets. The firm seeks to invest in an "anti-cyclical" manner in Europe and expand its club-style deals from purely opportunistic to core-plus and value-add investments.

