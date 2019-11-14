Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,094 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,095.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,236 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,484 shares of company stock worth $2,439,568 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $46.31. 468,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,051,096. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.58. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $51.39.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities set a $80.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a $60.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.46.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

