Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 3,304 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 56.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 649,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,699,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $175.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $132.68 and a 12 month high of $180.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.61 and its 200 day moving average is $160.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price (up from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.26.

In other Deere & Company news, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,274,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,494,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $20,371,309.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 423,497 shares in the company, valued at $75,509,515.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

