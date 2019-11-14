Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock opened at $261.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.49, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.71. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $182.61 and a 12 month high of $295.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $994.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.02 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

In related news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 75,502 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total value of $20,415,740.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,689 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $680,666.35. In the last three months, insiders sold 285,279 shares of company stock valued at $68,553,645. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut Intuit to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Argus set a $325.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Intuit from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.21.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

