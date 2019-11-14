Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.6% of Corient Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total transaction of $582,427.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 64,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.91, for a total transaction of $8,404,160.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 451,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,103,377.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,944 shares of company stock valued at $19,088,970. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.02.

JPM stock opened at $128.48 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $131.29. The company has a market cap of $407.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day moving average of $114.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

