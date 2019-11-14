Corient Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,132 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 584.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,679,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411,523 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 74.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,727,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,023 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Altria Group by 428.3% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,846,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,259 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Altria Group by 73.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,362 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Altria Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,811,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,241,000 after purchasing an additional 870,944 shares during the period. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.35.

Altria Group stock opened at $46.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.36. The company has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $39.30 and a 1 year high of $60.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

