Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Premium Brands in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will earn $4.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.40.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.38. The firm had revenue of C$945.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$958.00 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PBH. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Premium Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$102.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$110.00 to C$100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$94.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$95.56.

Shares of PBH stock opened at C$82.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$90.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$90.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$66.99 and a twelve month high of C$98.87.

Premium Brands Company Profile

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.