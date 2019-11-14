CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $77,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total transaction of $155,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total transaction of $155,220.00.

On Monday, November 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $156,980.00.

On Friday, November 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total transaction of $160,620.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total transaction of $160,640.00.

On Monday, October 28th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $157,560.00.

On Friday, October 25th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $155,160.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $153,560.00.

On Monday, October 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $158,180.00.

On Friday, October 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $157,820.00.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $75.33 on Thursday. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.66 and a 200-day moving average of $80.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CRVL shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRVL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CorVel in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of CorVel by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of CorVel by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

