CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $425.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $631.30.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $564.77. The stock had a trading volume of 229,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,664. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $315.85 and a twelve month high of $639.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $575.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $568.13.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm had revenue of $352.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, Director Christopher J. Nassetta sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.99, for a total transaction of $231,821.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 77.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.