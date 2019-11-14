Cott Corp to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:BCB)

Cott Corp (TSE:BCB) (NYSE:COT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Cott in a research report issued on Sunday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cott’s FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Shares of Cott stock opened at C$17.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -503.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.84. Cott has a 52 week low of C$15.62 and a 52 week high of C$21.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Cott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -705.88%.

Cott Company Profile

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a route based service company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Route Based Services; Coffee, Tea and Extract Solutions; and All Other. Its product portfolio includes bottled water, coffee, brewed tea, water dispensers, coffee and tea brewers, specialty coffee, liquid coffee or tea concentrate, single cup coffee, cold brewed coffee, iced blend coffee or tea beverages, blended teas, hot tea, sparkling tea, coffee or tea extract solutions, filtration equipment, hot chocolate, soups, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as premium spring, sparkling and flavored, and mineral water.

