Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) Shares Sold by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 76,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 676.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,341,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,649 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 6,428.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 983,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,588,000 after acquiring an additional 968,829 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,280,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,328,000 after acquiring an additional 568,285 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,431,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1,257.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 441,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after acquiring an additional 408,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

CUZ stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,211. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.50. Cousins Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.89.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.55). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $180.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on CUZ shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.50.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

