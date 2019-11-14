Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €42.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €42.00 ($48.84) price target by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.94% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Independent Research set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covestro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €49.50 ($57.56).

Get Covestro alerts:

1COV traded up €0.61 ($0.71) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €45.13 ($52.48). The stock had a trading volume of 896,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €45.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €43.13. Covestro has a 52 week low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 52 week high of €59.96 ($69.72).

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.