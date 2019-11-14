Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on MGTA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.33.

Shares of MGTA stock opened at $10.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $410.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 3.12. Magenta Therapeutics has a one year low of $5.31 and a one year high of $21.00.

In other news, insider Michael P. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 265,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,437.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,656 shares of company stock valued at $176,372. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 52.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $166,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 253.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 21,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 35.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. It is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

