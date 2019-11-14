Cowen Reaffirms Hold Rating for Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Cowen reiterated their hold rating on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) in a report published on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.54.

VSTO stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.76 million, a P/E ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 0.46.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Metz bought 33,730 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $150,435.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Miguel A. Lopez bought 10,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.81 per share, with a total value of $48,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 61,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $167,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

