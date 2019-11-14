CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CRARY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.86. The stock had a trading volume of 79,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,309. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.47.

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

