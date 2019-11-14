Craig Hallum Lowers Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) to Hold

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 187.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SENS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Senseonics in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 price target on Senseonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity cut Senseonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.90.

SENS stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.87. The company had a trading volume of 5,410,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,810. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. Senseonics has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $3.60.

In other Senseonics news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow purchased 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $97,350.00. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the second quarter worth approximately $4,416,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 19.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,232 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Senseonics by 312.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 618,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 468,321 shares during the period. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Senseonics during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

