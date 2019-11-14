Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRAWFORD & CO. is a worldwide diversified services firm organized which provides claims services, risk management services, disability managment, risk control services and risk management information services to insurance companies, self-insured corporations and governmental entities. “

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of CRD.B opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $513.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Crawford & Company has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

Further Reading: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crawford & Company (CRD.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.