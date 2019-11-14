Creative Planning Acquires 649 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 7.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 104,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 66.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 15.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 176.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,965 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SLYV stock opened at $63.82 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.38.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.