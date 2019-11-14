Creative Planning Has $614,000 Holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 22.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 58,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FNDE opened at $28.85 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.88. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $29.93.

