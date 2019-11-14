Creative Planning Raises Stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 202,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 451,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,667,000 after acquiring an additional 62,020 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 539,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,672,000 after acquiring an additional 85,754 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

IEUR stock opened at $47.86 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $39.84 and a one year high of $48.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.49 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.