Creative Planning Sells 4,227 Shares of Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Creative Planning decreased its position in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,627 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 572,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 451,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,813,000 after buying an additional 75,145 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Banco Santander by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 31,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 16,165 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 20,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 110,728,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,127,000 after buying an additional 25,593,596 shares in the last quarter. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.50 price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.11.

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.21. Banco Santander SA has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.28.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.91%.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

