Credit Suisse Group Boosts Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target to $45.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $40.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.55. Datadog has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $41.92.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $405,000.00. Also, insider Amit Agarwal acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $675,000.00. Insiders have bought 571,280 shares of company stock valued at $15,271,460 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter valued at $1,187,000. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,363,311,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,916,000. Finally, Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

