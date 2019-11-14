Credit Suisse Group Downgrades CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to Neutral

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CNP. Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNP traded down $1.40 on Thursday, reaching $26.69. 14,521,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,627,029. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $26.59 and a 1-year high of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $29.05.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $210,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $608,440. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 432.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.