CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Downgraded to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CynergisTek from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on CynergisTek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Get CynergisTek alerts:

Shares of CynergisTek stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 86,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,645. CynergisTek has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million.

In other news, Director Judith Finger Krandel acquired 10,000 shares of CynergisTek stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $33,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Thomas Anthony acquired 10,800 shares of CynergisTek stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $33,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 46,800 shares of company stock valued at $146,880.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CynergisTek by 21.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CynergisTek by 29.7% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 681,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,000 after acquiring an additional 156,034 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CynergisTek by 23.3% during the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CynergisTek during the second quarter worth $709,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CynergisTek by 69.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 44,441 shares in the last quarter.

About CynergisTek

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

Further Reading: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for CynergisTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CynergisTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.