Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 price target on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cypress Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cypress Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.61.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cypress Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.82.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Cypress Semiconductor had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $574.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Cypress Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Cypress Semiconductor news, CFO Trent Thad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total transaction of $1,163,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,436,947.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sudhir Gopalswamy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $68,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,705,579.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 192,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,480,460. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 67,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 1.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 105,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Cypress Semiconductor by 73.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Cypress Semiconductor

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

