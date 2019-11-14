Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 million. Cyren had a negative net margin of 49.81% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%.

Cyren stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.66. 40,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cyren has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $3.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.70. The company has a market cap of $88.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 0.32.

CYRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cyren in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cyren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Cyren Company Profile

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

