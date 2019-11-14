D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 22,362 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,362 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,145,000 after purchasing an additional 255,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,224,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,057,000 after buying an additional 277,426 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7,481.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,190,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,087,000 after buying an additional 4,135,594 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,675,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,227,000 after buying an additional 212,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 998,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,231,000 after buying an additional 101,241 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOBL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.83. 160,840 shares of the stock were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72.

