D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $115,641,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,155 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 39,330.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,765,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,838 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 414.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,033,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,736,000 after acquiring an additional 832,413 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth $32,982,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In related news, Director Mark D. Smith sold 4,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total value of $250,350.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,667,329.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $57,870.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,247. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A. O. Smith stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,546. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.51. A. O. Smith Corp has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The business had revenue of $728.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.61 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

