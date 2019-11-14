D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $3.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,336,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,317,000 after acquiring an additional 349,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,821,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,812,000 after acquiring an additional 82,217 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.8% during the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,371,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,620,000 after acquiring an additional 155,994 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth $61,926,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14,574.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 932,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,001,000 after acquiring an additional 926,349 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of VTIP traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,455. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.15 and a 200-day moving average of $49.25. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $49.65.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.