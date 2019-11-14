D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $4.33 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 137.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 95 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TMO. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.45.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $676,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,483,596. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 47,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.88, for a total transaction of $14,122,056.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 328,960 shares in the company, valued at $97,332,684.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $2.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $297.09. The stock had a trading volume of 188,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,968. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.19 and its 200 day moving average is $284.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.34 and a 52 week high of $306.00. The stock has a market cap of $117.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

