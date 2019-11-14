D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 76,681 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $16.50 price objective on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Invesco from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.14.

Shares of NYSE IVZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 58,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,190,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. Invesco Ltd. has a 52-week low of $15.15 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.03%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

