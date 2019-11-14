D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stock Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 79.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,542 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at $2,669,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.1% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 22,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,169,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,746 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,140. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $83.68 per share, with a total value of $627,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,527.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,848. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Prudential Financial to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.81.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.03. 18,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,151,774. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.61 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

