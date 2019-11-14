D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. D. R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 9.26%. D. R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share.

NYSE:DHI traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.94. The stock had a trading volume of 259,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,476,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. D. R. Horton has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on DHI. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on D. R. Horton in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.73.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $346,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

