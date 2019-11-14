D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Hits New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $55.67 and last traded at $52.96, with a volume of 3310146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.65.

The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DHI. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up previously from $54.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of D. R. Horton from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.12.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $346,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in D. R. Horton by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 34,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 6.91.

D. R. Horton Company Profile (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

