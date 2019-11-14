Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 4,594 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,564 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.7% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 29,426 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.0% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 48,310 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 17.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,558 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 92,441 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton stock opened at $20.62 on Thursday. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $16.97 and a fifty-two week high of $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.52.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

In other Halliburton news, Director William E. Albrecht bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $154,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Halliburton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Halliburton from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

