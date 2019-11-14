Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,936 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 12.4% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 281,147 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,009,000 after purchasing an additional 30,941 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 157.3% in the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 373,955 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,585,000 after purchasing an additional 228,639 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 86.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Concho Resources by 186.3% in the second quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 5,225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CXO. ValuEngine raised shares of Concho Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $130.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Concho Resources from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.96.

Shares of CXO opened at $71.84 on Thursday. Concho Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $61.37 and a twelve month high of $139.99. The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.22.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). Concho Resources had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. Concho Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.89%.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

