Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 2,481 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after buying an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 18,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $101.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.94. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 7.84.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.49 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.47% and a negative net margin of 169.87%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Richard Barry bought 5,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.32 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,182,065 shares in the company, valued at $316,042,695.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Bonney bought 2,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $86.74 per share, for a total transaction of $173,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,603.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,327,480 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SRPT. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $231.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $196.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

