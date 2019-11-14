David Kabbes Purchases 821 Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Stock

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) VP David Kabbes purchased 821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.50 per share, for a total transaction of $80,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stepan stock traded up $0.78 on Thursday, reaching $98.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $96.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.38. Stepan has a twelve month low of $69.17 and a twelve month high of $101.84.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $451.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.40 million. Stepan had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Several analysts recently commented on SCL shares. Scotiabank lowered Stepan to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Stepan from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,020,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,601,000 after acquiring an additional 31,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Stepan by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Stepan by 11.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 356,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,747,000 after acquiring an additional 36,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stepan during the second quarter worth $22,128,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 322.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,989,000 after acquiring an additional 182,561 shares during the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

