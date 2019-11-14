DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DVDCY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.00.

Get DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S alerts:

DVDCY traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,291. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $10.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.51.

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.