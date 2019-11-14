Davidson Investment Advisors Has $33.06 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Davidson Investment Advisors reduced its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.4% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,873 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,689,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745,215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754,332 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,021,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,357,000 after purchasing an additional 275,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,173,000 after purchasing an additional 125,867 shares in the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 83,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $9,993,014.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,197 shares in the company, valued at $47,175,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,384.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 152,944 shares of company stock worth $19,088,970 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPM stock traded down $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $127.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,927,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,641,236. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $91.11 and a 12-month high of $131.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.34. The stock has a market cap of $407.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.02.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

