Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Acquires 6,850 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 50.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 130,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,308,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,694,000 after purchasing an additional 344,356 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.14. The stock had a trading volume of 11,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,271. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.01. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a one year low of $13.81 and a one year high of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $331.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.85 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 5.37%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.26 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,138,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,857,083.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.