Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 44.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,708 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,735,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,496,241,000 after acquiring an additional 555,327 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,922,830 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $806,455,000 after buying an additional 19,248 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 20,218.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,596,110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $533,708,000 after buying an additional 2,583,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,826,762 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $375,547,000 after buying an additional 59,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,357,591 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $279,094,000 after buying an additional 44,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Shares of Stryker stock remained flat at $$201.73 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 159,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,977. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $144.75 and a twelve month high of $223.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.96. The company has a market cap of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Stryker from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Stryker from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.17.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $582,795.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,838.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 28,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $6,339,629.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,174 shares of company stock worth $14,656,677 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.