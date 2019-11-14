Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Sells 862 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 23.4% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 1,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 12.2% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 12.2% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rogers Communications by 11.9% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 43.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

RCI stock traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $47.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,971. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.94. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be paid a $0.378 dividend. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

