Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Shares of NYSE DK opened at $36.84 on Thursday. Delek US has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $44.08. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.79.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delek US will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $1,939,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,899.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $152,372.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,597.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Delek US from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.49.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

