Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $36.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.68. Delek US has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Delek US had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Delek US will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Avigal Soreq sold 3,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $152,372.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,597.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Assi Ginzburg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $1,939,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,899.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Delek US from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.49.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.