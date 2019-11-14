Deluxe Co. (DLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 15th

Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 24th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Monday, December 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Shares of DLX stock opened at $50.44 on Thursday. Deluxe has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.24.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Deluxe had a negative net margin of 9.01% and a positive return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $493.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deluxe will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deluxe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Deluxe from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

