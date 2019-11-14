Desjardins Comments on TeraGo Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TeraGo in a report released on Monday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.35) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.43). Desjardins also issued estimates for TeraGo’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Get TeraGo alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TGO. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of TeraGo from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of TeraGo from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

TSE TGO opened at C$9.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.49. TeraGo has a 12 month low of C$8.61 and a 12 month high of C$13.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.86, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.76 million and a P/E ratio of -23.62.

TeraGo Company Profile

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for TeraGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraGo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.