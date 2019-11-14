Desjardins Weighs in on Northview Apartment Reit’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:NVU)

Northview Apartment Reit (TSE:NVU) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Northview Apartment Reit in a research note issued on Sunday, November 10th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.15. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Northview Apartment Reit’s FY2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Northview Apartment Reit has a one year low of C$20.30 and a one year high of C$26.04.

